We live in an age of goody-goody business. Companies wear their compassion on their sleeves in the form of ever more elaborate rainbow flags and inclusivity statements.
Shareholder capitalism has been replaced by a lengthy list of virtue-signalling successors: “shared value capitalism” (Michael Porter), “conscious capitalism” (John Mackey) “compassionate capitalism” (Marc Benioff), inclusive capitalism (Lynn de Rothschild) and ESG- and DEI-flavoured capitalism (almost everyone)...
Tapping the competitive advantage of being ‘bad’
