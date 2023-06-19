The billionaire investor’s endorsement has helped propel Japanese stock to a 33-year high
Rothschild expects a 50% decline in profit ahead of going private later in 2023, citing a challenging environment for its units focusing on deals.
The Paris-based bank sees its net income for the first half of the year at about €125m and at about €280m for the full year, it said in a statement on Monday. In 2022 Rothschild’s profit was €249m in the first half and €606m for the entire year...
Rothschild expects profit to halve ahead of delisting
Paris-based bank cites challenging environment but a ‘strong performance’ for wealth and asset management
