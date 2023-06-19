The billionaire investor’s endorsement has helped propel Japanese stock to a 33-year high
Orange’s $19bn bid to combine its Spanish operations with Masmovil Ibercom is under threat from EU merger watchdogs unless the firms fix a list of competition concerns set to be issued by regulators.
The European Commission is poised to issue a statement of objections to Orange and Masmovil cataloging potential reasons to veto the tie-up between Spain’s second- and fourth-largest mobile operators, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the process is not public. ..
Orange merger with Masmovil under threat
The European Commission is set to issue a statement of objections to the companies
