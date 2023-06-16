The billionaire investor’s endorsement has helped propel Japanese stock to a 33-year high
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Aviation executives implored European leaders to pitch in more taxpayer funding to clean up emissions, warning that the region risks falling behind the US, where subsidies have jump-started funding for fossil-fuel alternatives.
“Policy is absolutely critical to create momentum,” said Jonathan Wood, a vice-president at Neste Oyj, which makes biofuels from used cooking oil and animal fats. “We need to get on with this. We have no time to look for the perfect solution.”..
European airlines warn of emissions
Aviation executives are using Paris Air Show to press case for Europe to emulate US and pour money into sector
