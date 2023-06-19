At a time of scandals, policy setbacks and fading support, the pressures of government are getting to the party, which has drifted into crisis
New health warnings by Ireland set to be the world’s strictest on beer, wine and spirits have sparked alarm from alcohol-producing countries that argue the labels would impose an obstacle to trade.
The US and Mexico have raised concern over the legislation ahead of World Trade Organisation committee meetings this week. Argentina, Australia, Chile, Cuba and New Zealand have also expressed reservations about the law, which Ireland passed in May. While the European Commission gave Ireland the green light, at least nine wine- and beer-producing member countries opposed the measure...
Cancer warning labels on alcohol in Ireland causes uproar in other countries
The WHO says there is no safe amount of alcohol consumption that does not affect health, and that alcohol causes at least seven types of cancer
