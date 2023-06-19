The billionaire investor’s endorsement has helped propel Japanese stock to a 33-year high
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Berkshire Hathaway said on Monday it had raised its stake in five of Japan’s trading houses to an average of over 8.5%, in a move to double down on some of Warren Buffett’s favourite stocks.
Berkshire holds stakes in Itochu Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co and Sumitomo, it said in a release on Monday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Buffett’s Berkshire raises stake in five Japanese trading firms
The billionaire investor’s endorsement has helped propel Japanese stock to a 33-year high
Berkshire Hathaway said on Monday it had raised its stake in five of Japan’s trading houses to an average of over 8.5%, in a move to double down on some of Warren Buffett’s favourite stocks.
Berkshire holds stakes in Itochu Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co and Sumitomo, it said in a release on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.