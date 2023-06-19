News

Buffett’s Berkshire raises stake in five Japanese trading firms

The billionaire investor’s endorsement has helped propel Japanese stock to a 33-year high

19 June 2023 - 20:13 Aya Wagatsuma and Yasutaka Tamura

Berkshire Hathaway said on Monday it had raised its stake in five of Japan’s trading houses to an average of over 8.5%, in a move to double down on some of Warren Buffett’s favourite stocks.

Berkshire holds stakes in Itochu Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co and Sumitomo, it said in a release on Monday...

