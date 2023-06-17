News

UK faces recession and job losses if rates hit 6%, economists warn

More bad news for citizens amid cost of living crisis

BL Premium
17 June 2023 - 07:45 Philip Aldrick and Libby Cherry

Economists are warning that the UK economy faces a sharp recession and a flood of job losses if interest rates hit the 6% level financial markets believe is on the cards.

Household budgets are under increasing strain again as mortgage costs spike, while rocketing corporate insolvencies suggest firms, particularly the smaller ones that account for the bulk of employment, are struggling to cope with higher borrowing costs...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.