Floodwaters start to recede, creating potential opportunities for Ukrainian forces
Since the Kakhovka dam burst on June 6, the floods have cut off any chance Ukraine’s troops might have had of crossing the Dnipro River in support of their counteroffensive. Yet that benefit to the Kremlin may not last.
Below the dam, floodwaters already have begun to recede and eventually will return the river to its former state, if with new obstacles such as washed up landmines and debris. Upstream, as the 230km long Kakhovka reservoir basin empties, an entirely new landscape is emerging that could potentially create opportunities for Ukrainian forces. ..
Ukraine mulls new ways to advance after Kakhovka dam breach
