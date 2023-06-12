Technology for removing carbon from air is at vulnerable age

Sundar Pichai says caution is appropriate before releasing new products
If you want to understand the potential of direct air capture (DAC), all you have to do is see its end product: solid rock.
The world’s first plant to pull carbon dioxide from the air and turn it into stone has been operating in Iceland for nearly two years, and the fruits of its labour were on display last week at Climeworks’ DAC Summit.
Sitting beneath a spotlight, a nondescript-looking grey cylinder of rock about the size of a water bottle containing carbon the company’s technology had removed from the air using huge machines was the centrepiece of the summit held in Zurich. It is a wonder that could some day be in a museum, among the first few tonnes of carbon mechanically taken out of the atmosphere in the fight against climate change.
At least 18 direct air capture plants are operating worldwide, according to the International Energy Agency, and more are coming online. That makes the rock on display at the summit a tiny piece of the $2bn market for carbon removal, which includes everything from offsets to direct air capture. Depending on the rules that end up shaping the sector, direct air capture alone could be a nearly $1-trillion business in the next decade, according to projections from BloombergNEF researchers.
Last week’s conference brought together start-up founders, policymakers, investors and fossil fuel industry representatives to talk all things direct air capture.
“It feels almost a little celebratory,” said Erin Burns, executive director of Carbon180, an organisation focused on carbon removal policy. “There are so many conversations for so long about ‘oh direct air capture is too expensive,’ and now we’re talking about how to scale direct air capture.”
Even if the concerns about high costs are not over, it is still a remarkable moment in direct air capture’s history. The technology may be able to pass its driving test while remaining nowhere near ready to be an adult making meaningful contributions to cleaning up the atmosphere. There is no guarantee direct air capture is ready for rapid growth.
But even the most festive attendees acknowledged what everyone knows about teenagers such as direct air capture: there is just no way to guarantee they become functional members of society
Science has shown that to avert catastrophic levels of global warming, the world will need to cut carbon pollution dramatically while also developing the capacity to pull billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide — or gigatonnes — out of the atmosphere each year by 2050. Climeworks is the most advanced of the direct air capture hopefuls, and its vision is to become a megaton-scale company — that is, one capable of nabbing 1-million tonnes of carbon dioxide — by the end of the decade.
The timing for getting this one up-and-coming company to a gigatonne? Not until mid-century.
Climeworks is only able to snatch 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the air annually, about the equivalent of three seconds of humanity’s annual emissions. A few kilometres from the conference centre though, upgraded technology is being tested. It will be deployed in the next plant, designed to capture 36,000 tonnes annually. These are the small steps that precede getting to gigatonne scale.
The DAC Summit highlighted some of the outside forces that could help the technology grow up fast. There are major corporate investments, such as the multiple multimillion dollar deals to buy carbon removal services using direct air capture. There are potentially billions of dollars in US government incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, in addition to $3.5bn in funding for so-called DAC hubs where fledging start-ups can run experiments and try to scale their technology.
Those were the gifts at the Sweet 16 party. But even the most festive attendees acknowledged what everyone knows about teenagers such as direct air capture: there is just no way to guarantee they become functional members of society.
“The technical feasibility of DAC at scale is becoming clearer,” said James Mwangi, founder and CEO of Africa Climate Ventures, a fund that supports climate tech on the continent. “At the same time, some of the ‘wow, market realism’ is starting to come in. The initial market resources, and the sugar high they have created, will wear off sooner rather than later.”
Reducing costs
The most common wishlist item among attendees at the summit was for government support that goes beyond R&D and tax incentives. That might include buying removal services directly as a way to reduce costs, given governments’ ability to mobilise billions of dollar that far exceed the scope of even the largest of corporate commitments. It seems like a long shot.
The current state of the industry could leave the cost of capturing carbon from the air out of reach for most buyers. The Holy Grail for carbon removal to be economically feasible is getting prices down to about $100 a tonne. That is far from current removal costs starting at hundreds of dollars and exceeding $1,000 a tonne in some cases.
There was a quiet undercurrent of realism at the DAC Summit that the technology could fail to reach the $100 mark in the next three decades. Climeworks co-founder and co-CEO Jan Wurzbacher told the crowd his company could see its prices remain as high as $300 by 2050. In a world requiring gigatonne-scale removal, that is a difference of hundreds of billions of dollars.
For all the optimism about it being a necessary tool to reach net zero, direct air capture’s story has yet to be written.
“When you’re early on in [developing] a technology, it is more of a theory of what it could be,” said Rich Lesser, global chair of Boston Consulting Group, which has committed to buying at least 100,000 tonnes of carbon removal services by 2030. “When you get a little bit of momentum, it is about the stories of what is and why we believe it can go even further.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Technology for removing carbon from air is at vulnerable age
Direct capture could become a trillion-dollar industry but only if startups and backers figure out how to grow up
