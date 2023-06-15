Porsche unveils electric hypercar concept

The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
A question long asked by Porsche fans to Porsche brass may finally have an answer: “When are you going to make a new supercar?”
Announced on Thursday on the 75th anniversary of the Stuttgart-based automaker, the Mission X concept car is an electric hypercar design study not yet confirmed for production, according to a Porsche spokesperson, but not entirely ruled out either. Porsche’s last high-speed car, the 918 Spyder, ended production in 2015. ..
