The former PM labelled the committee that investigated him a ‘kangaroo court’ and its report a ‘charade’
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson committed a “serious contempt” of parliament, according to a long-awaited probe that found he repeatedly misled legislators over rule-breaking parties at his Downing Street office during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
“We came to the view that some of Mr Johnson’s denials and explanations were so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House,” the seven-strong, majority-Conservative privileges committee wrote in its report on the former premier’s representations to the House of Commons over the so-called “partygate” scandal. “He has committed a serious contempt of the House.” ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Johnson committed ‘serious contempt’ of parliament
The former PM labelled the committee that investigated him a ‘kangaroo court’ and its report a ‘charade’
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson committed a “serious contempt” of parliament, according to a long-awaited probe that found he repeatedly misled legislators over rule-breaking parties at his Downing Street office during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
“We came to the view that some of Mr Johnson’s denials and explanations were so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House,” the seven-strong, majority-Conservative privileges committee wrote in its report on the former premier’s representations to the House of Commons over the so-called “partygate” scandal. “He has committed a serious contempt of the House.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.