Company is on the lookout for opportunities to invest in other mining areas, says chair Thandi Orleyn
Impala Platinum’s Zimbabwe unit is considering expanding into other metals, including lithium.
The Johannesburg-based platinum miner still sees a future in Zimbabwe and is on the lookout for opportunities to invest in other mining areas, according to Implats chair Thandi Orleyn. Its subsidiary, Zimplats Holdings, commissioned a key piece of processing equipment on Wednesday as part of a $1.8bn expansion programme announced in 2021...
Implats’ Zimbabwe unit mulls expanding into lithium
