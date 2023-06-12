News

CEO says Google not rushing to be first in AI innovations

15 June 2023 - 05:00 Brad Stone and Julia Love

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has been struggling to find a place for his company in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Google engineers laid the groundwork for OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but Microsoft capitalised on it. Now Google has rushed forward with its own AI tools, notably the chatbot Bard, while trying mightily not to tick off users, regulators or the advertisers that pay its bills...

