WE Soda, the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, has cancelled its planned London initial public offering (IPO) citing “extreme investor caution”.
The company wasn’t able to get investors to agree to a valuation “that we believe reflects our unique financial and operating characteristics”,” it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The cancellation dents hopes for a recovery in London’s flagging IPO market. ..
Why soda ash producer scrapped its London IPO
The cancellation a blow to hopes for a recovery in London’s flagging initial public offering market
