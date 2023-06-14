SA to ask China to help as demand for solar panels outstrips supply

There are only two solar panel manufacturers in SA and they’ve committed all their output to major projects being implemented by miners
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa intends asking the Chinese government to help ensure that solar-power installers secure reliable access to panels as demand for alternative sources of energy grows.
Ramokgopa will travel to China this week to meet six of the nation’s biggest solar equipment manufacturers to help it easier to imports panels amid ongoing blackouts. SA businesses and households are increasingly opting to reduce their reliance on the grid as state utility Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of the nation’s electricity, subjects the country to daily power cuts because its old and poorly maintained coal-fired plants cannot meet demand...
