Nigeria’s central bank allowed the naira to slump to a record low as officials look set to phase out currency controls that have distorted Africa’s biggest economy for years.
The naira slid 29% to 664 per dollar at the close in Lagos, according to FMDQ, a local exchange operator. The Central Bank of Nigeria earlier fixed the rate it sells dollars to exporters and investors at 610.20, a devaluation of 22% from Tuesday’s price...
Nigeria’s naira slumps to record low as end of currency peg nears
Currency falls 29%
