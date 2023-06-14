Violence in the state that borders Myanmar is the worst in recent decades and is reminiscent of the 1990s’ ethnic conflict
India’s northeastern state of Manipur has cut off its 3.5-million people from mobile internet services for over a month as ethnic clashes over a dispute involving access to affirmative action benefits continue to erupt. The fighting has left more than 100 people dead and over 37,000 in refugee camps as mobs set fire to homes, vehicles and places of worship.
The violence in the state that borders Myanmar is the worst in recent decades and is reminiscent of the 1990s, when the area was in the grips of brutal insurgencies and ethnic conflicts. Some had their roots in the former princely state’s merger with India in 1949 — two years after the South Asian nation gained independence from the British...
Manipur in India calls in army over fighting about affirmative action
