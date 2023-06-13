Kremlin says African leaders to hold talks in Ukraine on Friday

Details of the trip have been kept under wraps amid security concerns
A delegation of African heads of state, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will arrive in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday for talks before heading to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin, state-run Tass news service reported on Wednesday.
Their visit is the latest in a series of mediation efforts aimed at bringing an end to the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. The presidents of SA, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and the Republic of Congo are participating in the peace initiative.
They will visit Kyiv on June 16 and meet Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky before flying to St Petersburg for talks with Putin the following day, Tass reported, citing Yuri Ushakov, the Russian leader’s aide. Putin told reporters on Tuesday that the leaders would discuss “current issues”.
The African leaders will face an uphill battle to convince the warring sides to lay down their weapons, with Zelensky having already rejected any deal that entails Ukraine ceding any territory to Russia and Putin unlikely to agree to conditions for a troop withdrawal.
Details of the trip have been kept under wraps amid security concerns surrounding the mission, which was announced by Ramaphosa last month. France and China are spearheading separate interventions to try to bring an end to the fighting.
UN resolutions
Just over half of Africa’s 55 nations voted in favour of UN resolutions condemning the invasion of Ukraine, while most of the rest abstained. The continent has been severely affected by the conflict, which has disrupted trade in grain and fertiliser and pushed up prices.
The war has placed SA in a particularly invidious position. It’s due to host a meeting of heads of state from the Brics nations in August, but it’s a member of the International Criminal Court and it would be obliged to execute an arrest warrant the tribunal has issued for Putin if he attends.
Ushakov said in Wednesday's briefing that a slew of organisational matters are still up in the air ahead of the Brics summit.
“As far as the Brics summit is concerned, this is the South African Republic, the city of Johannesburg, it is scheduled for the end of August, though many issues related to the practical organisation of this summit have not been resolved yet,” he said.
While SA insists that it has adopted a non-aligned position towards the conflict, relations with the US have soured after accusations by ambassador Reuben Brigety last month Pretoria supplied weapons to Russia, an allegation it denies.
In a letter dated June 9 published by the New York Times on Tuesday, US legislators criticised Pretoria’s close ties with Russia and called on the Biden administration to reconsider plans to host the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Forum in SA in November. Agoa affords a number of African nations duty-free access to American markets and the four congressmen said SA’s actions called into question its eligibility to benefit.
No decision has been taken to move the forum and Pretoria continues to enjoy the support of the US government, Clayson Monyela, a spokesperson for the international relations and co-operation department, said on Twitter.
Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, on Monday, denied that SA may be censured over its relations with Russia.
“It’s difficult to entertain speculation about sanctions, which we find to be reckless and undermining efforts under way to rebuild our economy, which is under strain and pressure,” he told reporters in Pretoria, the capital.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Kremlin says African leaders to hold talks in Ukraine on Friday
Delegation including President Cyril Ramaphosa will then fly to St Petersburg to meet Vladimir Putin on Saturday, says report
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
