News

Kremlin lobbies trade partners ahead of FATF’s listing call in June

Moscow warns countries an FATF listing would make it more difficult and costly for them to continue doing business with Russia

BL Premium
14 June 2023 - 19:27 Alberto Nardelli

Russia is ramping up a lobbying campaign to avoid new financial restrictions against money-laundering that may further isolate an economy battling the effects of the Ukraine war. 

Moscow has approached more than half a dozen countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recent weeks to spell out the negative consequences for trade ties if the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) imposes more restrictions this month. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.