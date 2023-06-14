Russia’s financial monitoring agency seeks virtual meeting with Brics counterparts on possible FATF black- or greylisting this month
Russia is ramping up a lobbying campaign to avoid new financial restrictions against money-laundering that may further isolate an economy battling the effects of the Ukraine war.
Moscow has approached more than half a dozen countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recent weeks to spell out the negative consequences for trade ties if the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) imposes more restrictions this month. ..
Kremlin lobbies trade partners ahead of FATF’s listing call in June
Moscow warns countries an FATF listing would make it more difficult and costly for them to continue doing business with Russia
