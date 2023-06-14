Hong Kong protest song wiped off iTunes chart

EU's new charge sheet threatens to break up parts of its lucrative adverting business
A week after topping Apple’s iTunes chart, popular versions of a Hong Kong protest anthem are unsearchable on the platform, as the government tries to outlaw the song in the city’s courts.
An album featuring Glory to Hong Kong dominated the top 10 spots on iTunes earlier in June, surging in popularity after the justice department announced plans to seek an injunction to ban the song. ..
