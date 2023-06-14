News

Google’s adtech dominance harms competition, says Brussels

EU's new charge sheet threatens to break up parts of its lucrative adverting business

14 June 2023 - 19:04 Samuel Stolton and Stephanie Bodoni

Google was accused of abusing its dominance over advertising technology to crush competition as the EU fired off an antitrust charge sheet that threatens a break-up of parts of the lucrative business, kicking off a process that could take years to resolve.

The Alphabet unit had favoured its own ad exchange program over its rivals’ and bolstered the company’s central role in the ad tech supply chain, as well as Google’s ability to charge a high fee for its service, Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, said on Wednesday...

