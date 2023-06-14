Erdogan still firmly opposed to Sweden joining Nato

Turkish president insists Stockholm must do more to crack down on Kurdish militants on its territory.
Sweden may not win Turkey’s support to join the Nato next month as the country’s new anti-terror law is failing to crack down on Kurdish militants, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.
“Sweden’s expectations don’t mean we’ll meet them,” Erdogan told Turkish media. “Sweden must first of all eradicate what this terrorist organisation is doing. In this picture, we can’t have a positive approach.”..
