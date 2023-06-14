Spy balloon and Taiwan tensions loom over upcoming talks between the world’s two largest economies
Airbus predicted aircraft manufacturers will deliver 40,850 new jets over the next two decades as customers, particularly in Asia, expand their fleets and replace older aircraft with more fuel-efficient models.
The plane manufacturer expects the global installed fleet to more than double to 2042 to 46,560 aircraft, with 23,680 planes representing growth and 17,170 going towards the replacement of older jets, it said in its latest Global Market Forecast. About 80% of the new deliveries will be narrowbodies such as the A320neo and Boeing’s 737 Max, and the bulk of the expansion with come from China and the rest of Asia, Airbus said...
Airbus says Asia will lead expansion over the next 20 years
China alone will have 9,440 aircraft by 2042, of which 85% will be narrowbodies, Airbus says
