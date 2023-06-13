The two were found to be placing restrictions on land they own and preventing landlords from allowing competing stores in the same block
The UK’s competition authority has ordered Sainsbury and Asda to stop using land agreements that prevent rivals opening nearby stores.
The move will benefit discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl, which are opening more outlets as they gain market share in the UK’s highly competitive grocery market. ..
UK’s Sainsbury and Asda must allow rivals to open nearby
