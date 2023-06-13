News

UK’s Sainsbury and Asda must allow rivals to open nearby

The two were found to be placing restrictions on land they own and preventing landlords from allowing competing stores in the same block

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 17:25 Katie Linsell

The UK’s competition authority has ordered Sainsbury and Asda to stop using land agreements that prevent rivals opening nearby stores.

The move will benefit discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl, which are opening more outlets as they gain market share in the UK’s highly competitive grocery market. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.