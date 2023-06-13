Fed is still on track to skip a rate increase on Wednesday after 10 straight hikes
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
US inflation continues to cool, giving the Federal Reserve room to take a breather from interest-rate hikes this week. The details offer signs it might become a full stop.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% in May from a year earlier, marking the smallest advance since March 2021. Core services inflation excluding housing, a category many forecasters see as key to the outlook, receded to the slowest pace in 15 months. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cooling US inflation gives Federal Reserve room to pause
CPI rose 4% in May from a year earlier, marking the smallest advance since March 2021
US inflation continues to cool, giving the Federal Reserve room to take a breather from interest-rate hikes this week. The details offer signs it might become a full stop.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% in May from a year earlier, marking the smallest advance since March 2021. Core services inflation excluding housing, a category many forecasters see as key to the outlook, receded to the slowest pace in 15 months. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.