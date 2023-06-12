One analysts says the mood is reminiscent of the early days of the tech bubble that burst in 2000 and wiped more than 70% off the Nasdaq
Stockholm has gone above and beyond in accommodating its demands, and Erdogan no longer needs to act tough
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
The exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has driven a lot of capital into a small corner of the market in a very short space of time, and that has implications for tech-heavy ESG (environmental, social and governance) funds.
According to James Penny, the chief investment officer of Tam Asset Management and a veteran ESG investor, the current mood is reminiscent of the early days of the tech bubble that burst in 2000 and wiped more than 70% off the Nasdaq. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
AI evolves so quickly that no-one really knows how things will unfold
One analysts says the mood is reminiscent of the early days of the tech bubble that burst in 2000 and wiped more than 70% off the Nasdaq
The exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has driven a lot of capital into a small corner of the market in a very short space of time, and that has implications for tech-heavy ESG (environmental, social and governance) funds.
According to James Penny, the chief investment officer of Tam Asset Management and a veteran ESG investor, the current mood is reminiscent of the early days of the tech bubble that burst in 2000 and wiped more than 70% off the Nasdaq. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.