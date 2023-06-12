Shisa Nyama index indicates food inflation is easing

The third consecutive monthly slowdown in price increases will provide welcome relief for SA’s embattled consumers
Food prices in SA are still increasing at a startling rate, though the pace of acceleration is easing and possibly faster than is reflected in the official data so far.
The cost of a basket of goods in Bloomberg’s SA Shisa Nyama index, designed to show the cost of a traditional braai in townships and rural areas, rose 12% year on year in May, a sharp decline from 19% in February and a third consecutive monthly slowdown. A continuation of that trend will provide welcome relief for consumers who are also contending with high fuel prices, widespread unemployment, daily electricity outages and a stagnating economy...
