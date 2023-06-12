Harare stops just short of free-floating its domestic dollar
US stock exchange operator Nasdaq has agreed to buy financial software maker Adenza from its private equity owners in its biggest-ever deal.
The acquisition is valued at $10.5bn in cash and stock, Nasdaq said in a statement on Monday. Thoma Bravo, the buyout firm that owns Adenza, is set to get a 14.9% stake in Nasdaq and a seat on the board as part of the deal, the company said. Nasdaq shares slumped as much as 11% Monday morning, their biggest intraday decline since March 2020...
Nasdaq snaps up Adenza from Thoma Bravo for $10.5bn
Cash and stock purchase of financial software maker is Nasdaq’s biggest-ever deal
