Nasdaq snaps up Adenza from Thoma Bravo for $10.5bn

Cash and stock purchase of financial software maker is Nasdaq’s biggest-ever deal

12 June 2023 - 18:13 Amy Thomson and Katherine Doherty

US stock exchange operator Nasdaq has agreed to buy financial software maker Adenza from its private equity owners in its biggest-ever deal.

The acquisition is valued at $10.5bn in cash and stock, Nasdaq said in a statement on Monday. Thoma Bravo, the buyout firm that owns Adenza, is set to get a 14.9% stake in Nasdaq and a seat on the board as part of the deal, the company said. Nasdaq shares slumped as much as 11% Monday morning, their biggest intraday decline since March 2020...

