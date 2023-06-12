News

JPMorgan pays $290m to settle Epstein-related lawsuit

The bank still faces legal challenges over its ties to the disgraced financier

12 June 2023 - 18:01 Hannah Levitt and Ava Benny-Morrison

JPMorgan Chase is prepared to pay $290m to settle a lawsuit alleging it knowingly benefited from former client Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The firm reached an “agreement in principle” to settle the proposed class action filed by an unnamed Epstein victim late last year, JPMorgan said in a statement Monday. ..

