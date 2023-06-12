The third consecutive monthly slowdown in price increases will provide welcome relief for SA’s embattled consumers
The last Indian journalist in China has been asked to leave, as Beijing and New Delhi eject each other’s reporters in a tit-for-tat row deepening a rift between the Asian economic powerhouses.
Chinese authorities have instructed the Press Trust of India reporter to leave the country this month, according to a person familiar with the matter. His departure will wipe India’s media presence from the world’s second-largest economy amid deteriorating ties...
China ejects last Indian journalist in retaliatory row
The departure of the Press Trust of India reporter will wipe the subcontinent’s media presence from the country
