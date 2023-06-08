The third consecutive monthly slowdown in price increases will provide welcome relief for SA’s embattled consumers
As thick layers of smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires descended on a large swathe of North America, millions of people were urged to stay indoors, run air filters and venture outside only with a high-quality face mask. Wildfire smoke, a seasonal hazard in parts of the US and other parts of the world, had virtually overnight become an everyone problem.
“It’s a risk to our health,” says Christine Wiedinmyer, the associate director for science at the Co-operative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder. “It’s everything from respiratory impacts like asthma to cardiovascular outcomes. There’s been evidence that women who are exposed to wildfire smoke during pregnancy have statistically lower birth weights.”..
Air pollution from wildfires is especially bad for health
The smoke contains minute particles and compounds that become more toxic over time
