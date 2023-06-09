News

US expands Chinese forced-labour embargo, banning two more firms

BL Premium
11 June 2023 - 17:02 Agency Staff

The US has expanded a ban on imports from China’s Xinjiang region, placing two more companies on its “entity list”, the first additions since a law targeting forced labour in the area took effect a year ago.

Printing and imaging company Ninestar and eight of its subsidiaries, as well as Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, were added to the list “for working with the government of Xinjiang to recruit, transport, transfer, harbour or receive forced labour” involving Uyghur and other ethnic minorities, the US department of homeland security said...

