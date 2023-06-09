Sudan expels top UN envoy amid ongoing conflict

The expulsion of Volker Perthes could hinder international peace initiatives and the delivery of humanitarian aid
Sudan expelled the top UN envoy, Volker Perthes, raising fears the North African country is isolating itself from the international community amid efforts to broker an end to more than a month of deadly conflict.
The ministry of foreign affairs, which is controlled by the Sudanese army, declared Perthes “persona non grata” on Friday, according to two UN officials who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorised to speak to the media...
