Deutsche Bank struggles with gender diversity as female leaders depart

Lack of female representation at the top exposes Europe’s industry-wide challenges and prompts regulatory pressure for change
When Christiana Riley left Deutsche Bank in May, the board member’s exit exposed an embarrassing problem: the lender’s failure to meet its own gender diversity target.
After Riley’s departure, only one out of the nine seats on the German giant’s management board is occupied by a woman, meaning the bank has fallen short of its professed goal of having at least two female executives at the top. Supervisory board chair Alexander Wynaendts vowed to do “everything” in his power to change that “over time”, but ended up giving Riley’s job to a man instead. ..
