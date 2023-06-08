The company is banking on rapid growth in Southeast Asia
ByteDance’s TikTok aims to more than quadruple the size of its global e-commerce business to as much as $20bn in merchandise sales in 2023, banking on rapid growth in Southeast Asia, according to people familiar with the matter.
That would be a speedy increase from 2022’s $4.4bn in gross merchandise value, which represents the total worth of goods sold through its TikTok Shop offering, said the people, who asked not be identified discussing internal data. TikTok is betting on markets such as Indonesia, where influencers sell products from denim jeans to lipstick by showing them off in live-streamed videos...
TikTok eyes $20bn e-commerce business
