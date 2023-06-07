The former head of finance in Europe previously told a court that he always thought the deals were valid and he acted on orders by Marcus Jooste
Billionaire is despoiling his own territory — territory he never actually conquered, but simply overpaid for on legal advice
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Steinhoff International’s former head of finance in Europe said he knew about sham deals at the retailer, and intends to give German prosecutors more evidence to bolster their case, making him the first person connected to the scandal-hit firm to admit to such wrongdoing.
Dirk Schreiber has told a German court that he shouldn’t have accounted for the bogus business deals, according to a spokesperson at the regional court in Oldenburg. Schreiber is scheduled to appear in court again with co-accused Siegmar Schmidt on June 19, the court said in a statement on Wednesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Steinhoff’s Dirk Schreiber admits he knew of bogus deals
The former head of finance in Europe previously told a court that he always thought the deals were valid and he acted on orders by Marcus Jooste
Steinhoff International’s former head of finance in Europe said he knew about sham deals at the retailer, and intends to give German prosecutors more evidence to bolster their case, making him the first person connected to the scandal-hit firm to admit to such wrongdoing.
Dirk Schreiber has told a German court that he shouldn’t have accounted for the bogus business deals, according to a spokesperson at the regional court in Oldenburg. Schreiber is scheduled to appear in court again with co-accused Siegmar Schmidt on June 19, the court said in a statement on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.