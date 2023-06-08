The former head of finance in Europe previously told a court that he always thought the deals were valid and he acted on orders by Marcus Jooste
Microsoft will create a programme to assure customers the artificial intelligence (AI) software they buy from the company will meet any future laws and regulations, looking to keep clients investing in AI tools ahead of whatever rules are passed governing the new technology.
The software company will help clients manage regulatory issues stemming from AI applications they deploy with Microsoft, convene customer councils on the issues and continue its engagement with legislators “to promote effective and interoperable AI regulation”, Microsoft said on Thursday in a blog post...
Microsoft to help customers with regulatory AI issues
The aim is to keep customers investing in artificial intelligence tools ahead of whatever rules are passed
