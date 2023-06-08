The former head of finance in Europe previously told a court that he always thought the deals were valid and he acted on orders by Marcus Jooste
Luring Messi to Miami Crowns will boost Beckham’s US soccer bet
Argentine superstar is being offered profit-sharing agreements with Adidas and Apple
David Beckham has suffered defeat after crushing defeat in his almost decade-long quest to turn Miami into a soccer town.
Now, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is on the verge of a breakthrough. Thanks to a deal involving millions of dollars from Apple and Adidas, Beckham is close to persuading Lionel Messi to play for his Inter Miami team. What’s even more remarkable is that the Argentine superstar is reportedly turning down $400m a year from Saudi Arabia to move to the US, dealing a blow to the Kingdom’s attempt to boost its sporting ambitions...
