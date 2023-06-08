Its 1,600MW reactor is due to begin operations in 2024 — 12 years behind schedule and with a construction cost that has quadrupled to €13.2bn
Electricite de France is set to return to full state ownership on Thursday, almost 18 years after its listing on the Paris stock exchange. Its nationalisation ends a bumpy ride for shareholders but many challenges still loom large for the debt-laden nuclear behemoth.
The €9.7bn bill for nationalising EDF has bought the French government the power to align the strategy of Europe’s biggest electricity producer with its own priorities — keeping power prices affordable, investing in new reactors and expanding renewables. But the utility’s baggage means the state won’t have an entirely free hand...
Full state ownership for Electricite de France, with a host of problems
