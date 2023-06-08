The former head of finance in Europe previously told a court that he always thought the deals were valid and he acted on orders by Marcus Jooste
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, one of the world’s largest jewellery retailers by market value, is dialling back expansion plans in an effort to boost profitability as the company fends off rising competition.
The group plans to add 600 to 800 new stores in mainland China in the financial year ending March 2024, vice-chair Sonia Cheng said in an interview on Thursday, down from more than 1,500 it added over the past year. Instead, it will focus on increasing productivity and sales growth at existing stores, while trying to attract younger consumers, said the 42-year-old daughter of billionaire and company chair Henry Cheng...
Chinese jewellery chain cuts back on expansion plan
Group will focus on boosting sales at existing stores and attracting younger consumers
