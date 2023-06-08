Loss of trade with the EU and US as its neutrality becomes ‘seemingly compromised’ will cost SA dearly, says economist
Billionaire is despoiling his own territory — territory he never actually conquered, but simply overpaid for on legal advice
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Two US Senate Democrats wants the justice department to investigate whether crypto exchange Binance Holdings lied to legislators about its business practices.
Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen, who represents Maryland, said in a letter to US attorney-general Merrick Garland that the crypto platform may have made false statements, including about whether its US affiliate Binance.US was truly a separate entity. In a 136-page complaint filed in federal court on Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged that the US firm and Binance’s global entity, which is not supposed to allow Americans to trade, were not actually independent from each other...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Call for probe on Binance business practices
US senators question whether crypto platform’s American affiliate is truly a separate entity
Two US Senate Democrats wants the justice department to investigate whether crypto exchange Binance Holdings lied to legislators about its business practices.
Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen, who represents Maryland, said in a letter to US attorney-general Merrick Garland that the crypto platform may have made false statements, including about whether its US affiliate Binance.US was truly a separate entity. In a 136-page complaint filed in federal court on Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged that the US firm and Binance’s global entity, which is not supposed to allow Americans to trade, were not actually independent from each other...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.