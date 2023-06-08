News

Call for probe on Binance business practices

US senators question whether crypto platform’s American affiliate is truly a separate entity

08 June 2023 - 17:23 Allyson Versprille

Two US Senate Democrats wants the justice department to investigate whether crypto exchange Binance Holdings lied to legislators about its business practices.

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen, who represents Maryland, said in a letter to US attorney-general Merrick Garland that the crypto platform may have made false statements, including about whether its US affiliate Binance.US was truly a separate entity. In a 136-page complaint filed in federal court on Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged that the US firm and Binance’s global entity, which is not supposed to allow Americans to trade, were not actually independent from each other...

