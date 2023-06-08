The former head of finance in Europe previously told a court that he always thought the deals were valid and he acted on orders by Marcus Jooste
Billionaire is despoiling his own territory — territory he never actually conquered, but simply overpaid for on legal advice
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
AB InBev will sponsor the women’s 2023 World Cup in a nod to one of football’s fastest-growing areas, and extend its deal with the men’s tournament months after beer sales at the World Cup in Qatar were restricted.
The agreement announced on Thursday will see AB InBev continue its global sponsorship with Fifa through the men’s 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
AB InBev to sponsor women’s 2023 World Cup
Company will also extend its deal with the men’s tournament
AB InBev will sponsor the women’s 2023 World Cup in a nod to one of football’s fastest-growing areas, and extend its deal with the men’s tournament months after beer sales at the World Cup in Qatar were restricted.
The agreement announced on Thursday will see AB InBev continue its global sponsorship with Fifa through the men’s 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.