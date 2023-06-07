FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger has criticised SA’s relationship with Russia
Diageo, the world’s biggest spirits company, is worried that climate change is going to make the one ingredient that’s essential for making all of its alcoholic drinks, scarce — water.
Water security poses the most significant climate-change-related risk for the maker of Tanqueray gin, Guinness beer and Baileys Irish Cream, according to Michael Alexander, global head of water, environment and agriculture sustainability at Diageo, which had 43 sites globally in water-stressed areas in 2022. ..
Water shortages pose major risk to Diageo
The alcoholic drinks company has pledged to replenish more water than it uses in all the ‘water-stressed areas’ it operates in by 2026
