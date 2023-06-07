News

New poll finds UK’s Labour is set for huge win

Main opposition party could win up to 470 seats if finding proves correct

BL Premium
07 June 2023 - 16:26 Kitty Donaldson and Alex Wickham

Britain’s opposition Labour Party is on track for a landslide victory at the next general election, according to a poll based on a sample size larger than usual.

The poll findings are likely ramp up the pressure on Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.