European leaders looking to tackle climate change should look to US policy and “let the market work” to avoid driving companies away with prescriptive regulations, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods said.
“I think it’s a huge mistake to be picking winners and losers and focusing on specific technologies,” Woods told the CEO of Norway’s Wealth Fund, Nicolai Tangen, in his podcast. “Instead we should be looking more broadly at letting the markets figure out which solutions provide the most emissions reductions for the lowest cost.”..
If we stop producing fuel, world demand will not change, Exxon CEO says
While other oil majors are looking to develop wind farms and solar parks, Exxon is focused on technologies that dovetail with its strengths
