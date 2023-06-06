FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger has criticised SA’s relationship with Russia
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet met business leaders as concern about the country’s energy crisis, logistic constraints and close ties with Russia grow.
Attendees discussed collaborating to obtain inclusive growth, inspire confidence in the economy and create jobs, the Presidency said in a Twitter post.
Five years after Ramaphosa ushered in a wave of business optimism that he’d revive the economy crippled by industrial-scale corruption under his predecessor, executives are running out of patience with the president, who is seeking re-election in 2024.
Economic stagnation stoked by record daily power cuts, rampant crime, disintegrating infrastructure and foreign policy missteps, is leading investors to the exits. Yields on the benchmark 10-year generic government bond have risen 129 basis points in 2023 to 12.1%, foreign buyers have been net sellers of the nation’s stocks and the rand has plunged 11%.
Executives including Nedbank chair Daniel Mminele and MTN CEO Ralph Mupita have called for urgency in resolving domestic hindrances to economic growth and warned the country was at risk of becoming a so-called failed state.
Others such as FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger have criticised the country’s relationship with Russia. The government’s indifference to the war in Ukraine and its friendship with Russia is “foolhardy in the extreme”, he said.
Cyril Ramaphosa meets CEOs as worries about state of SA spiral
