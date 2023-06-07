Currency drops 7% as the new Treasury chief eases stabilising measures
Billionaire is despoiling his own territory — territory he never actually conquered, but simply overpaid for on legal advice
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
The CEO of CNN, Chris Licht, has stepped down from the cable news channel after a brief and tumultuous tenure at the company.
The move marks a swift downfall for Licht, a longtime television executive who replaced CNN’s well-liked leader, Jeff Zucker, in 2022, after Zucker failed to disclose a consensual relationship with a longtime co-worker...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Chris Licht quits as chief of CNN with immediate effect
A longtime television executive, Licht replaced CNN’s well-liked leader, Jeff Zucker, in 2022
The CEO of CNN, Chris Licht, has stepped down from the cable news channel after a brief and tumultuous tenure at the company.
The move marks a swift downfall for Licht, a longtime television executive who replaced CNN’s well-liked leader, Jeff Zucker, in 2022, after Zucker failed to disclose a consensual relationship with a longtime co-worker...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.