SA is setting up an office to facilitate private investment in the water industry in a bid to arrest its collapse and emulate the success of the nation’s electricity procurement agency that’s attracted more than $10bn of private money into renewable energy.
The Water Partnership Office is being set up by the state-run Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), and initial funding for its establishment may come from the Green Climate Fund, a more than $12bn international financing facility...
Water Partnership Office eyes private investment in SA’s water infrastructure
