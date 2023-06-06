Move comes amid rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies
Venture capital powerhouse Sequoia Capital is breaking up into three entities around the world, splitting the Chinese and US operations as tensions grow between the world’s two largest economies.
The firm, known for its early backing of Google, Instagram and some of China’s biggest internet companies, will separate into independent partnerships and separate firms, operating under different brands, no later than at the end of March 2024, the company said...
Venture capital powerhouse Sequoia splits US and China operations
‘It has become increasingly complex’
