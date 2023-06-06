What the Independent Power Producers Office did for renewable energy, the WPO wants to do for water
Mass demonstrations erupt as citizens defend freedom and reject the ‘foul play’ of the far right — such positive, transparent methods of protest are the proper way to go
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce sold A$16.9m ($11.3m) of shares in the airline, offloading the bulk of his holdings as he prepares to retire after 15 years at the helm.
Joyce sold 2.5-million shares at A$6.75 apiece on June 1, a regulatory filing showed. Qantas shares fell 4.1% to A$6.35 on Tuesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce sells stock worth $11m after three-day run of stock gains
An Australian regulatory filing indicates he sold his shares about 48 hours after fronting bullish investor-day presentations in Sydney
Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce sold A$16.9m ($11.3m) of shares in the airline, offloading the bulk of his holdings as he prepares to retire after 15 years at the helm.
Joyce sold 2.5-million shares at A$6.75 apiece on June 1, a regulatory filing showed. Qantas shares fell 4.1% to A$6.35 on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.